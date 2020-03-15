Home

Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Mary Patricia "Pat" (Atkinson) Wolf


1940 - 2020
Mary Patricia "Pat" (Atkinson) Wolf Obituary
MARY PATRICIA "Pat" WOLF, age 79 years of Jarrettsville, MD died at the home of her daughter in Colora, MD at 6:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was the wife of Walter M. Wolf, Jr. who died on February 15, 2012.

Mrs. Wolf was born in Baltimore, MD on June 2, 1940 a daughter of the late Robert Archibald and Viola Elizabeth (Thompson) Atkinson. She was a 1959 graduate of the Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore. Pat began working as a secretary for her husband's firm, W. Wolf Construction Co. and later obtained her real estate license to assist him with the sale of new homes.

She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Pylesville and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Parkton Chapter #42, Freeland, MD. Through the Jarrettsville UM Church, she was a member of Yomets, a social and fundraising ministry of the church. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting and listening to music. In addition, Pat was a voracious reader.

She is survived by three children:

Martin L. Wolf and his wife, Sheryl of Delmar, MD

Edward R. Wolf of Jarrettsville, MD

Cheryl L. Wolf-Rutherford and her husband, Roger Rutherford of Colora, MD

Two grandsons: Logan L. Rutherford and Owen R. Rutherford, both of Colora, MD

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20 at 11:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2036 Telegraph Rd., Pylesville, MD with her pastor, Reverend Melissa McDade officiating.

Interment will be in Jarrettsville Cemetery

The viewing will be at the church on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm. The Parkton Chapter #42, Order of the Eastern Star will conduct their service at 7:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the church c/o 4943 St. Paul Church Rd., Pylesville, MD 21132 would be appreciated.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 18, 2020
