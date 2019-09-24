|
|
|
Mary Dolores L. Ruppert, 97, of Parkville, Maryland, passed away on September 21, 2019, at home. She was born September 8, 1922, in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Emily Lynch.
Dolores was a loving wife and mother of five children. She was very religious and instilled the love of God and the necessity of prayer to her children. She could always be counted on to do whatever needed to be done, whether it was for her husband, children, mother, city or church. She always led by example and cherished her time with family.
Dolores is survived by her children, including two sons, Mark Ruppert and his wife, Ann Marie of Hanover, PA, Bill Ruppert and wife, Elizabeth of Parkville, Md. and three daughters, Andrea M. Zimmerman and late husband, Tom of York, PA, Diane R. Marousek and late husband, Thomas of Rising Sun, Md. and Karen Ruppert of Parkville, Md. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, James Marousek, her sister, Edith O'Brien and little brother, John Lynch.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Dolores life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Road on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. Interment: Indiantown Gap National Cemetery(Annville, PA) on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm-Graveside. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 25, 2019