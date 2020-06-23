MARY TWISDALE JOHNSONMary Twisdale Johnson of Elkton, MD passed away in Nashville, NC on March 10, 2020. Born in 1922 in Halifax, NC, the daughter of the late James and Elma Twisdale, Sr., she was reared on the family plantation, "Cedar Hurst", in Halifax, NC.Mary graduated from Radford University and pursued post graduate work at UD. Mary taught English and served as guidance counselor at Chesapeake City High School and Bohemia Manor High School. In 1968, she was appointed Director of Admissions and Registrar by Cecil College Board of Trustees and taught freshman English at Cecil College for many years. She was elected president of the MD State Teachers' Association, president of Cecil Co. Teachers Association, national president of State Presidents' Association, and served on National Education Associates Committees. She represented our country at the pleasure of President Lyndon B. Johnson, in educational meetings in such places as China and Russia. She was commencement speaker at Cecil College twice. She was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for her services and support of Cecil College. She was president of the College Club for women of Cecil County. Mary retired in 1992 from Cecil College; thus ending 46 years of service in education.Mary served on the Cecil County Social Services Board, was president of MD State Social Services Board, and was recognized for her many years of service to social services by naming the Elkton Help Center the "Mary T. Johnson Building'. She was chair of the Elkton Housing Board, member of the Cecil County Retired Teachers' Assoc., member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Elkton Presbyterian Church, Women's Club of Cecil County, and Elkton Rotary Club. She also served on Union Hospital Board, was the 1st Chair of the Hospital Foundation Board, Chair of the Charity Ball, member of Quality Board, Cornerstone Society, Legacy Society, Capital Campaign, and Breast Health. In 2010 Mrs. Johnson was honored at the Charity Ball for her services and support of Union Hospital.Mary was married to the late Darby Joseph Johnson in 1947. They were married fifty-six years, and enjoyed many years of world travel and loving companionship.Mary is survived by a sister, Hazel T. White, Virginia Beach, VA, a brother, Dr. Harold W. Twisdale, Sr. of Matthews, NC (Jean), three nieces, one nephew, a great niece, and two great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother James R. Twisdale, Jr. of Halifax, NC.A life celebration of Mary's life will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 AM in the Elkton Presbyterian, Church 209 E. Main St. Elkton, 21921 where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in the Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD.