Maynard Eugene Bare, 85, of North East, MD passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1933 in Jefferson, NC to the late Troy Kilby Bare and Lilah Ray (Colvard) Bare.

Maynard was a member of Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church in Bel Air, MD. He grew up on a dairy and pig farm where Maynard learned to be a hard worker. After leaving the farm, he went on to work for Thiokol, a company that made parts for rockets. In 1960 Maynard opened his own business, a Laundromat, where he loved meeting new people and learning about their lives. Mechanically inclined, Maynard could fix anything, and serviced his own business equipment and vehicles throughout his lifetime. His kind hearted, generous and caring nature lead to Maynard always helping people in need. He enjoyed nature and would take time to watch the birds and animals, spending time in the garden, and especially liked flowering trees.

Maynard is survived by his son, Jeff Bare; daughter, Karen Goglia and her husband, George; grandson, Jason Bare and his wife, Lindsay; granddaughter, Jessica Bare and her companion, Kyle; great-grandson, Nathan Bare; great-granddaughter, Bexley Bare; brother, Keith Bare; sister, Susie Mitchell and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Maynard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy Bare.

A celebration of Maynard's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 12 p.m.

To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary