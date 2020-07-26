Megan Marie Crouse, 31, of North East, MD passed away on Friday, July 24 2020. She was born in Elkton, MD on July 5, 1989.



Megan loved children, animals, fishing and going to the mountains in Western Maryland.



Survivors include her parents, Kyle D. Crouse, Sr. and fiancee, Sandra Sexton, Elkton, MD and Sheila M. Anderson Siple and husband, Kevin, North East, MD; sister, Katelyn Siple, North East, MD and niece, Mollie Grace Vannoy.



Megan was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sara J. Proth, paternal grandmother, Joanne Crouse and paternal grandfather, Thomas Crouse as well as her brother, Kyle David Crouse, Jr.



Services are private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921.



