1/1
Megan Marie Crouse
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Megan Marie Crouse, 31, of North East, MD passed away on Friday, July 24 2020. She was born in Elkton, MD on July 5, 1989.

Megan loved children, animals, fishing and going to the mountains in Western Maryland.

Survivors include her parents, Kyle D. Crouse, Sr. and fiancee, Sandra Sexton, Elkton, MD and Sheila M. Anderson Siple and husband, Kevin, North East, MD; sister, Katelyn Siple, North East, MD and niece, Mollie Grace Vannoy.

Megan was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sara J. Proth, paternal grandmother, Joanne Crouse and paternal grandfather, Thomas Crouse as well as her brother, Kyle David Crouse, Jr.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved