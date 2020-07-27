1/1
Melanie Frank Jacoby
1944 - 2020
Melanie Frank Jacoby, 75 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home.

Born in Pottsville, PA, on September 5, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Franz) Frank. She graduated from Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville, PA.

In her early years, Melanie worked as a bookkeeper for Pottsville Magazine Distributor, Pottsville, PA. She had also worked for MD State Highways as a toll collector on the Susquehanna River Bridge.

She was a member of St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, North East, MD.

Melanie enjoyed boating, working crossword puzzles, and both making and collecting jewelry.

She is survived by her husband: Richard L. Jacoby; a sister: Malinda Murphy of Minersville, PA; and two brothers: Dennis Frank of Buck Run, PA and Daniel Frank of Schuylkill Haven, PA.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Services will begin at 7:00 pm.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
