Melissa Ann Woolleyhan Craig, known lovingly as "Missy" and "Honey" by her family and friends, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 49. Born Jan. 3, 1970 in Elkton, MD, Missy was the daughter of Louise E. Woolleyhan and the late John N. Woolleyhan.

Missy had an infectious smile and an enormous heart. She wanted to save the world, even if it was just one person at a time. This trait led her to be a proud member of Hogs for Heroes. Missy loved cooking and wanted to make sure everyone was well fed. When she wasn't cooking, she enjoyed spending her time outdoors, whether she was simply catching a tan or mowing the grass. She also enjoyed painting and listening to all kinds of music, however, Bruno Mars was her favorite artist. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

Missy is survived by her loving husband, Les Craig; mother, Louise E. Woolleyhan; four children: Katie Blevins, Heather Meadows, Alisha Meadows and Susan Reid. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Alysa, M.J., Kyla and Nathan. Including her father, Missy was also preceded in death by her brother, William Woolleyhan.

A service will be held in Missy's honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Galena Cemetery.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary