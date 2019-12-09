Home

Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Melvie Arlene (Brammer) Goodman


1932 - 2019
Melvie Arlene (Brammer) Goodman Obituary
Melvie Arlene Goodman of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on December 6,

2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 87 and the

devoted wife of the late Wayne Clarence Goodman.

Mrs. Goodman was born in Wolftrap, VA to the late Ernest McGuffin

Brammer and Mary Emmaline (Burnette) Brammer. She was the loving

mother of Sharon Barker (Harold) and Russell Wayne Goodman (Susan).

She was the adoring grandmother to Stephanie White, Janelle Walden and

Aubrey Goodman. She was the beloved great-grandmother of Caleb and

Levi White and Liam Goodman. She is survived by her sister Ernestine

Smith of Bear, DE. She was preceded in death by her brother Marvin

Brammer, and six sisters; Ethel Wyatt, Alice Fisher, Nancy Brammer, Edith

Farley, Barbara Vest, and Mildred Felty

Mrs. Goodman had retired from the Maryland State Highway

Administration as a Toll Collector. The Christmas Season was her favorite

and she loved collecting Santa's. She enjoyed challenging jigsaw puzzles

and loved reading Horror stories by her favorite authors. She loved the

beach and Garden City Beach, SC was her favorite.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12 P.M. to 2

P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre

de Grace, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Officiating will be Rev. Eric Brasswell.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make contributions to the

, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Messages of condolences and sharing of memories may be made to

www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 11, 2019
