Melvin E. Wilson, age 82 of Rising Sun, MD went to be with His Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1937 in Perry Point, MD to the late Granville and Mable Wilson.
Melvin began playing the piano as early as he could crawl up onto the piano bench. His love for music and his God-given talent for the piano was the focus of his life. When the family moved to Charlestown in the 1950's, Melvin began his 60+ years of playing the organ and piano for church, to the glory of God. He played for two gospel quartets during his life and traveled the east coast with each of them. The King's Men in the 1970s and early 80s; and, then the Brothers In Christ 1980's - about 2010. Melvin was a well known and loved piano teacher and taught over 80 students, most of whom play in area churches even today. He was the music director at Principio United Methodist Church.
Music was Melvin's passion, however, he had one greater love - his family. Beginning in his teens Melvin actively took care of his own: His mother and aunt, cousins, his sister and nephews and then his wife, children, and eventually his grandchildren. The only legacy Melvin wanted was to know that his beloved family accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Melvin worked at the Perry Point Veteran's Administration Medical Center from 1962 - 1988 when he retired from the Nuclear Medicine department.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harriett Wilson; daughter, Karen Wilson; son, Mark Wilson and his wife, Mae; and daughter, Martha and her husband, Ed Coffman; grandchildren: Bryan, Darrin, Donna, Heather, Carrie, Elizabeth and her husband, Wesley, Emily and Nathan; great-granddaughter, Aubree; sister-in-law, Lilia Wilson; several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his grandson, Jeremy Wilson; sister, Mildred Holbrook; and brother Ray Wilson.
A memorial service to celebrate Melvin's life will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Dowin Ln., Port Deposit, MD 21904, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Alpha's Glory Pregnancy Center" in Aberdeen, MD and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD, 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 28, 2019