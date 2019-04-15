Melvyn Jorge Norona went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019. Melvyn was born on Feb. 22, 1943 in the little town of Santiago de la Vegas, Cuba. He came to the United States at the age of 19 and relocated with his family in Saxtons River, Vermont. He graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in Electrical Engineering and accepted a position with the E.I. DuPont Company upon graduation. He was with the DuPont Company for 39 years. While with the DuPont Company, the achievement he was most known for was the development of the Material Management & Maintenance Control System that was referred to as 3MCS. This system was installed in over 20 DuPont Plants. He enjoyed his work and the team members that were responsible for the overseeing of this system.

Melvyn was a member of Grace Bible Chapel for over 37 years and rarely missed a Sunday. He served several years on the Board of Deacons and then as an Elder.

Melvyn was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Norona; and mother, Silvia Norona.

Melvyn is survived by his loving wife, Jean; his brother, Carlos Norona; his son, J. Darrin Norona (Julie); his son, Eric R. Norona (Carrie); and his daughter, Heather J. McCoy (Jay). He was richly blessed with six grandchildren who he thought were the greatest.

Melvyn enjoyed working, boating, baseball, and vacations that included warm tropical water. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Amedisys Hospice and given or sent to R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

A memorial service will be held to Celebrate Melvyn's Life on Monday, April 22, 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Chapel, 1949 Joseph Biggs Highway, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church for all who would like to fellowship with the family.

On behalf of the entire family, thank you for your prayers, support and love shown to us during this difficult time.