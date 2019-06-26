|
|
Meredith Pearl Lubking, 83, of Conowingo, MD, passed to her Lord on June 23, 2019.
Born in Gloversville, NY, on Oct. 18, 1935, she graduated from Mayfield Central High in 1953.
Meredith is survived by her precious children: Paul (Diane), Windsor, PA; Carl, Conowingo, MD; Kathy, Elkton, MD; six grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Her siblings included Brent Scott Sr., Floyd, NY; Leah Wade, Akron, OH; and Carol Semo (Louis III), Taberg, NY.
Meredith devoted her life to her family and home, but also took much pride in her ceramic studios and working as a bank teller for many years.
At her request, please just remember the good times. There will be no services as her body has been willed to medical research.
Those who wish may send memorial gifts to the Rosebank United Methodist Church, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 26, 2019