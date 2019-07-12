Resources More Obituaries for Merle McLaughlin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Merle Coreida (Dunlap) McLaughlin

1924 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Merle Coreida McLaughlin, 95 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born January 27, 1924 in Red Lion, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Hugh and Pauline Brown Dunlap.



Mrs. McLaughlin is survived by her sons, John Thomas McLaughlin, Michael O. McLaughlin and Timothy M. McLaughlin; daughters, Mary T. Anderson, Peggy M. Windell, Patsy L. Wooters and Tina M. Young; 19 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren.



Mrs. McLaughlin was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Oliver Wallace McLaughlin; daughter, Nancy A. McLaughlin; and step-daughter, Jane Crouse.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star No. 27 of Havre de Grace, MD, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.



Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019, 2 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, 12 Noon until 2 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Private interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Perryville, MD.



Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD



www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in The Cecil Whig on July 12, 2019