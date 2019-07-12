Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Coreida (Dunlap) McLaughlin


1924 - 2019
Send Flowers
Merle Coreida (Dunlap) McLaughlin Obituary
Merle Coreida McLaughlin, 95 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born January 27, 1924 in Red Lion, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Hugh and Pauline Brown Dunlap.

Mrs. McLaughlin is survived by her sons, John Thomas McLaughlin, Michael O. McLaughlin and Timothy M. McLaughlin; daughters, Mary T. Anderson, Peggy M. Windell, Patsy L. Wooters and Tina M. Young; 19 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. McLaughlin was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Oliver Wallace McLaughlin; daughter, Nancy A. McLaughlin; and step-daughter, Jane Crouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star No. 27 of Havre de Grace, MD, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019, 2 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, 12 Noon until 2 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Private interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.