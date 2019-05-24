Home

R T Foard & Gee Funeral Home
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Merle Henry Crampton Jr.

Merle Henry Crampton Jr. Obituary
Merle Henry Crampton Jr., 56, of Brooklyn, MD, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born on May 11, 1963 in Hagerstown, MD, Merle was the son of Helen C. (Griffith) Crampton and the late Merle Henry Crampton Sr.
Merle was a loving son and brother. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed every moment he could spend with them. He was an avid sports enthusiast, he especially routed for the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles. Merle enjoyed the simpler things in life and visiting the beach when he could.
Merle is survived by his mother, Helen C. Crampton; sister, Linda Brooks and her husband, Roy; nephews: Roy Brooks IV and his wife Charlotte; Alan Brooks; John Lewis; and his niece, Angelina Owens. Including his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Lewis.
Services will be held privately.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 29, 2019
