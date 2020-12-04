1/1
Mexie Esther "Esther" Perry
1925 - 2020
Mexie "Esther" Perry of Rising Sun, MD, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1925 in Swords Creek, VA to the late Elbert T. Miller and Virginia Pearl (Herndon) Miller.

Esther was a graduate of Rising Sun High School and lifetime member of Conowingo Baptist Church. A person that always kept busy, she was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time in her vegetable garden and canning. Esther was gifted at craft work and could make anything. She also had a passion for genealogy, having researched and written books with the family trees as well as interesting stories for both the Miller and Perry sides of the family. Esther's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She loved going to annual family reunion's in addition to singing for the weekly family nights. She will be dearly missed.

Esther is survived by her four children: Ronald B. Perry and his wife Sherry, Norris S. Perry and his wife Minnie, Basil S. Perry and his wife Joan, and Vivian Martin; seven grandsons; 2 granddaughters; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren as well as numerous extended family members. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Branham Perry, grandson, Scott Perry and her ten brothers and two sisters.

Services for Esther will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
