R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Michael Allen Letterman Obituary
Michael Allen Letterman, age 54, departed this earth on, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in West Grove, PA on February 3, 1965 to Gerald D. Letterman and Joyce A. (Mullins) Letterman.

Mike was the proud owner of Rising Sun Auto Sales for over 30 years. In his free time, Mike enjoyed buying, selling, and racing classic muscle cars, attending car shows, collecting guns and coins, and spending time with his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Lisa Letterman; three daughters; Valerie McGuirk and her husband Bradley; Gina Letterman; and Leah Letterman; son, Dane Letterman; grand-daughter, Taylor McGuirk; grandson, Brady McGuirk; father, Gerald D. Letterman; mother, Joyce A. (Mullins) Letterman; sister, Tracie Letterman and her husband Lee Friedman; nephew, Dylan; niece, Ella and two dogs, Bruno; and Cassie.

Michael was predeceased by his grandparents, Curtis and Gertrude Mullins, and beloved dog, Duke.

Please join us to celebrate Mike's life with a visitation from 3-5pm, with a service immediately following, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the R.T Foard Funeral Home Event Center, 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to "National Rifle Association of America" or "Donald J. Trump for President, Inc." and sent in the care of the R.T Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box, 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 14, 2019
