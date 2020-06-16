Michael J. Callanan, Sr., 72, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away at home on June 14, 2020. Born January 19, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Dorothy Davis Callanan.
Michael was proudly employed by the Maryland State Police and retired in 1994 after 25 years of service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing card games and slot machines. He will be remembered as a man devoted to family, especially to his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife of over 25 years, Mary T. Callanan.
He is survived by his 4 children; Mindi O'Neil (Rob), Michael Callanan, Jr. (Tracey), Nikki Keane (Chris) and Sarah Burkhardt (Terry, Jr.); 9 grandchildren, Dontae (Anaia), McKenna, Deahnirah, Isabella, Austin, Caitlyn, Emma, Elliana, and Everly; 2 great grandchildren, Ethan and Dontae, Jr. In addition, Michael is survived by 3 brothers, Thomas D. Callanan (Sandy), James P. Callanan (Carol), and Charles F. Callanan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In honor of Michael's wishes, no formal funeral services will be held. His children will coordinate a celebration of his life and an informal memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Maryland State Police Alumni Fund at 1750 South Plantation Drive, Dunkirk, MD 20754 or the Maryland Troopers Association at https://mdtroopers.ecwid.com.
To send condolences visit www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Michael was proudly employed by the Maryland State Police and retired in 1994 after 25 years of service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing card games and slot machines. He will be remembered as a man devoted to family, especially to his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife of over 25 years, Mary T. Callanan.
He is survived by his 4 children; Mindi O'Neil (Rob), Michael Callanan, Jr. (Tracey), Nikki Keane (Chris) and Sarah Burkhardt (Terry, Jr.); 9 grandchildren, Dontae (Anaia), McKenna, Deahnirah, Isabella, Austin, Caitlyn, Emma, Elliana, and Everly; 2 great grandchildren, Ethan and Dontae, Jr. In addition, Michael is survived by 3 brothers, Thomas D. Callanan (Sandy), James P. Callanan (Carol), and Charles F. Callanan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In honor of Michael's wishes, no formal funeral services will be held. His children will coordinate a celebration of his life and an informal memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Maryland State Police Alumni Fund at 1750 South Plantation Drive, Dunkirk, MD 20754 or the Maryland Troopers Association at https://mdtroopers.ecwid.com.
To send condolences visit www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 16, 2020.