Michael J. Callanan Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Callanan, Sr., 72, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away at home on June 14, 2020. Born January 19, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Dorothy Davis Callanan.

Michael was proudly employed by the Maryland State Police and retired in 1994 after 25 years of service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing card games and slot machines. He will be remembered as a man devoted to family, especially to his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife of over 25 years, Mary T. Callanan.

He is survived by his 4 children; Mindi O'Neil (Rob), Michael Callanan, Jr. (Tracey), Nikki Keane (Chris) and Sarah Burkhardt (Terry, Jr.); 9 grandchildren, Dontae (Anaia), McKenna, Deahnirah, Isabella, Austin, Caitlyn, Emma, Elliana, and Everly; 2 great grandchildren, Ethan and Dontae, Jr. In addition, Michael is survived by 3 brothers, Thomas D. Callanan (Sandy), James P. Callanan (Carol), and Charles F. Callanan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In honor of Michael's wishes, no formal funeral services will be held. His children will coordinate a celebration of his life and an informal memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Maryland State Police Alumni Fund at 1750 South Plantation Drive, Dunkirk, MD 20754 or the Maryland Troopers Association at https://mdtroopers.ecwid.com.

To send condolences visit www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved