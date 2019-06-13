|
Michael James Sample, Sr., age 38, of Elkton, MD, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Elkton on January 16, 1981, he was the son of James N. Sample, III (Maxine) and Nancy J. Dalton (Alan).
Mr. Sample was a production manager for usedcardboardboxes.com. He was a member of Narcotics Anonymous. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and also enjoyed cooking and football.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his children, Hannah M. Sample, Michael J. Sample, Jr., and Emily J. Sample; sister, Jennifer Engelberth; and fiancÃ©e, Racquel Riddle.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kaiah Sample.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., in care of the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 14, 2019