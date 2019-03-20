Home

Janes Methodist Church
213 N Walnut St
Rising Sun, MD 21911
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Janes Methodist Church
Rising Sun, MD
Michael John Johnson Obituary
Michael John Johnson, 53, of Rising Sun, MD, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord Jesus, Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Born May 3, 1965, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of Michael J. Johnson and Sharon L. Talbott Johnson.
Michael "Mikey" is survived by his loving sisters: Laurie Kreider and husband Keith; Stephanie Tolson and husband Matt; Valerie Mizapalko and husband Greg; Jessica Rummell and husband Sean; Randy Sizemore and aunt; many nieces and nephews.
Michael's Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Janes Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to bring a covered dish.
Memorial Contributions can be provided to Laurie Kreider at time of service.
Services entrusted to Simplicity Cremation & Funeral Services.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019
