Michael Paul Crouse, Jr., age 18, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, on December 3, 2000, he was the son of Michael P., Sr. and Ginger Chadwick Crouse, Port Deposit.
Michael enjoyed riding dirt bikes, trying to save the world, his shoes, and spending time with his siblings.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his siblings, Eric, Gaxon, and BrynEllari Crouse, and Alan and Patrick Sullivan; maternal great-grandmother, Carol Simmons; paternal grandmother, Lisa Crouse; other mother, Dottie Burdsall; 4 aunts; 3 uncles; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Norma Chadwick; and maternal great-grandfather, Norman Simmons.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
