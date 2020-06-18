Michael Ray Foster went to be home with the Lord on June 16th, 2020. Michael was born in Cecil County, Maryland on July 28, 1970.
Michael was a dedicated and devoted participant of Bayside Community Network, Inc. for 27 years. Finding Bayside, Michael was finally able to find a home where he was loved and cherished for nothing more than being him.
Michael was deeply loved for his unique point of view, persistent persuasion and passion for getting his point across. Michael had a sly sense of humor that only those closest to him would understand. Michael loved excursions, electronics, music and reading materials. Everyone liked Michael, but only a few were blessed with seeing his true personality. Michael's happiest days were spent with his legs kicked up, flipping threw his favorite magazines, while those he loved tended to his needs.
Michael is survived by his extend family at Bayside. Over the years, Michael has touched the lives of so many and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will especially be missed by Eddie, Billy, Tyrone and the direct care staff that supported him on a daily basis.
Graveside services, conducted by the Rev. Cheri Dupree, will be held on Monday, June 22, 2017 at 11:00am at North East Methodist Cemetery.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 18, 2020.