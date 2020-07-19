1/1
Michael Timothy Smith
1959 - 2020
Michael Timothy Smith, 61, of Pasadena, MD, passed away suddenly Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on May 10, 1959, he was the son of Thelma Holmes Smith, Elkton, MD and the late William Marvin Smith.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Smith was a network administrator for Defense Information Systems Agency. He was an adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College, and was passionate about teaching there. He enjoyed being with family, especially his grandson, Parker Bowen, and was a train enthusiast.

In addition to his mother and grandson, Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sheri Smith; daughters, Stephanie Smith (Jesse Bowen), Sykesville, MD, Kristin Cascio (Danny), Chester, MD, and Amanda Smith, Pasadena, MD; siblings, Lynn Meekins (Dudley), James K. Smith and Susan K. Smith, all of Elkton, MD.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bay Area Community Church, 884 Chesterfield Road, Annapolis, MD 21401.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 19, 2020.
