Michelle Lynne Thomas, 38, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born Dec. 11, 1980 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of Michael Allen Poist Sr. and Rebecca Elizabeth Ellis.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Steven Craig Thomas Sr., of Perryville, MD; sons: Steven Craig Thomas II, Jarad Nickolas Thomas; brother, Michael Allen Poist Jr.; sisters: Amanda Rebecca Perry, Stephanie Marie Day, Kimberly Elaine Stayman and Erin Theresa Poist.

Michelle was a self-employed home health aide. She was a former Committee Chair of Boy Scouts Troop No. 144 of Perryville, MD. She loved photography and taking photos of her kids at their sports events. She was an avid reader, enjoyed arts and crafts, caring for her pets, and cooking. She loved the beach and Chincoteague Island.

Michelle's greatest joy came from helping people and seeing other people happy. She had amazing people skills and the patience to support it. She had a wonderful knack for solving problems and there was nothing she couldn't do.

Michelle was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Anne Poist; maternal grandparents: Raymond and Beatrice Ellis; and paternal grandparents, Donald and Carlene Poist.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 12 Noon, at the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, March 13, 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, at the legion prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of Asbury United Methodist Church, Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

