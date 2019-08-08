Home

Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildred P. "Sue" Roper


1932 - 2019
Mildred P. "Sue" Roper Obituary
Mildred Pauline "Sue" Roper, age 87, of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born in Detroit, MI, on January 17, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Ruth Carver.

Mrs. Roper retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as an inspector. She was a member of UAW Local #1183, Newark, and the Newark Senior Center, and enjoyed crocheting, bowling, and dancing.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Roper, Elkton, MD, and Belinda Roper, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter-in-law, Linda Roper; grandchildren, Charles H. Roper and Jerrilynn Roper; and great-grandchildren, Jenna Roper and Marcus Reno.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roper was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles F. Roper; and five sisters.

Funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 9, 2019
