Mildred T. (Riley) Potter passed away on August 23, 2020 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA at the age of 90 with her family around her. Mildred was born in Rising Sun, MD on April 10, 1930. She was the daughter of Philip and Mattye (Ridinger) Riley. She graduated from Rising Sun High School and attended Wesley College until her marriage to Roland Earle Potter, Junior, on September 3, 1948.
For the past 29 years Mildred was able to relax and enjoy life after retiring as a tester from AT&T. Mildred and Roland raised their family in Merrimac, MA until moving to Seabrook, NH where they spent many years tending their flower and vegetable gardens, lavishing love, time, and attention on their grandchildren, and collecting Fenton Art Glass. They made many dear and lifelong friends through their glass collecting and membership in the Fenton Finders Club of New England.
Mildred very much enjoyed sharing her love of cooking with many family dinners hosted over the years. She was known for the pastries and pies she loved to bake and share with family and friends; she always remembered everybody's favorite. Mildred was also known as being cheerful, always ready with a smile and pleasant word for everyone she met. She and her family always appreciated her thoughtful neighbors who kept an eye out for her and were often rewarded for their kindness with a homemade pie or other favorite baked good.
Mildred was pre-deceased by her parents, sisters Dolly Riley and Ruth Smith, and brother Robert Riley, as well as her husband of 63 years, Roland, daughter Gwen E Potter and sons in-law Robert Bergeron and Barry Bourque. She is survived by daughters Debra A. Bergeron of Rochester, NH and Carol L. Bourque of Merrimac, MA, as well as grandchildren Robert Bergeron, Jr. and wife Lexie of Milton, MA, Kristine Cochran and husband William of Pleasantville, NY, Russell Bourque and wife April of Salem, NH and Adam Bourque of Merrimac, MA. Mildred had 5 great-grandchildren who loved her immensely; Chloe and Hadley Bergeron, Evan and Alec Cochran, and Dylan Bourque. She also leaves a dear sister in-law, Ann Riley of Colora, MD and several nieces and nephews. Mildred will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main Street, Haverhill. Services will follow in the funeral home. Interment will take in Locust Grove Cemetery, Merrimac. If desired, contributions may be made in Mildred's name to the High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Avenue, Haverhill, MA 01830, where she received excellent care, and was still making new friends.