Miriam Raudenbush Shires
1947 - 2020
Miriam "Mimi" Raudenbush Shires, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on October 18, 2020. She was 72.

Mrs. Shires was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Rev. Dr. D. Ellsworth Raudenbush and Miriam Entwistle Raudenbush. She was the devoted wife of 31 years to Mark Shires, loving sister of the late Arnold Raudenbush, and sister-in-law of Edward Shires, Gloria Holcomb, and Phyllis Tayon. She is also survived by her nieces Courtney Krentz (Peter) and Rebecca Steinhilber (Frank), great-nieces and great-nephews Lacey (Brian), and Stephanie, Logan and Ethan, great-great nephew Corbin Dukes, and cousins Jayne Raudenbush Lane and John Raudenbush and family.

Mrs. Shires was a graduate of Havre de Grace High School and Salisbury State University. She retired from Havre de Grace Middle School. She volunteered with the local and state Jaycee's and the Boys and Girls Club. Mrs. Shires was a member of Grace Reformed Episcopal Church.

The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at Concord Point Lighthouse, 700 Concord Street, Havre de Grace, MD.

Online condolences may be made at wwww.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
