Myrtle "Peggy" Levada Haas of Rising Sun, MD, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Peggy was born on September 16, 1929 in Virginia to the late John Blair and Judah (Crider) Blair.
Peggy enjoyed working in Retail as a Human Resources Manager. She lived a simple life and the most important thing to her was spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Peggy was a member of Kemblesville United Methodist Church. She so enjoyed her time spent volunteering to serve families from the Food Pantry at West End Neighborhood House, Wilmington DE in earlier years. She also had many friends at McKinley Apartments that she had made over her 20+ years there.
Peggy is survived by her daughters: Freda Moore (Steve), Alice Curtis (Tom), Tammy Armstrong, Barbara "Dawn" Reed-DiGia (Charles); son: Fred Davis (Lisa); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother: Jesse Blair. In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Myron Haas and son, Frank Davis.
Burial for Peggy will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Children Without A Voice USA" and be sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
