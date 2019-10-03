|
Myrtle L. Skinner, 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2019 at Caraway Manor ALF where she has received excellent and loving care from the staff there. She is the daughter of the late Orville R. and Myrtle L. Halliday. Myrtle loved spending time with family and friends and was never too busy to help when needed. She loved her bingo, playing Rummikub and card games and she sure loved her Dairy Queen! Myrtle is survived by her children, Francis Heverin Jr. (Mary), Fred Heverin (Debbie), Myrtle Feehly, Frank Heverin (Peggy) and Sandra Magaw (Charles), sisters Doris Cahall, Betty McDonald, Mae Marvel, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis Heverin Sr., her husband Robert Humphrey, brothers Harry Halliday, Orville Halliday, sister Ethel Meredith, grandson Francis Heverin III and son-in-law Larry Feehly. Being the loving, kind and thoughtful person Myrtle was, she donated her body to science to possibly help someone in the future. A memorial service will be held for Myrtle at Faith Baptist Church 2494 Singerly Rd, Elkton, Md on Oct 12 2019 at 11:00. Friends may call at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Cherry Hill Methodist Church or Faith Baptist Church
Published in The Cecil Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 9, 2019