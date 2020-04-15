Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Nancy Ann (Lounsbury) Patrick


1957 - 2020
Nancy Ann (Lounsbury) Patrick Obituary
Nancy Ann Patrick, 63 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born March 8, 1957 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer V. Lounsbury, Sr. and Emma F. Reed Lounsbury.

Nancy was retired from Walgreens of the Perryville Shopping Center, Perryville, MD. She is survived by her sons, Mark Patrick of Perryville, MD, and Brian Patrick of Port Deposit, MD; daughter, Krystal Patrick of Parkville, MD; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Lounsbury of Tomball, TX, and Vance Lounsbury of Fort White, FL; sister, Thelma Luse of Conway, SC; and loving partner, Chris Craig of Port Deposit, MD.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Lenny" Patrick, Jr.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2020
