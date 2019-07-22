Services Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 (410) 648-5338 Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Ellwood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy E. Ellwood

1965 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Nancy Elaine Ellwood, 54, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 at home, in Port Saint Joe, Florida. She was born on June 17, 1965, in Elkton MD, the daughter of Ralph William and Nancy Elizabeth (Lynch) Dickerson. Nancy grew up in Elkton, MD, attending Bohemia Manor High School. Nancy married her husband, Michael Anthony Ellwood, on October 25, 1986 after being together since May 27, 1978. They had four children; Anthony Michael Ellwood, of Atlanta, GA; Christopher Allan Ellwood and wife Brook Elizabeth; Shannon Nicole Ellwood and fiancee, Corey Edward; and Emily Michelle Ellwood, all of Port Saint Joe, FL, and 6 grandchildren; Kelsey, Logan, Korbin, Mikey, Kaysen, and Kashton. In 2011, Nancy and Michael fulfilled a lifelong dream and moved from Elkton, MD, to Port Saint Joe, FL, after an adventurous road trip along the sunny Florida Coast. They were soon followed by 3 of their children and grandchildren. As a two time cancer survivor, beating both lung and brain cancer, Nancy dedicated her life to others, getting great joy from her family and friends. Nancy enjoyed spoiling her grandkids and spending time with her family and friends. Nancy loved the ocean, spending many family vacations in Ocean City, MD. She also enjoyed bowling, Disney princesses, namely Cinderella, dinner cruises and playing bingo. In addition to both of her parents, Nancy is predeceased by a brother, Ronald. Surviving in addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren is a brother, Wallace Perkins II, sisters, Sheron Hash and Patricia Dickerson and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held, Thursday, July 25, at Galena Funeral Home, 118 West Cross St, Galena MD. Friends may call between 2 and 4pm, with services commencing at 4pm. Interment will follow at a later date in Port Saint Joe, FL. Published in The Cecil Whig on July 24, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries