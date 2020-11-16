1/1
Nancy Lee Arrants
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Arrants, age 83, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of North East, MD passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2020, surrounded by her devoted daughter Stephanie L. Szczerba, son-in-law Peter, nieces Mona Dellinger and Melissa Fitzsimmons, and her beloved pugs Maggie and Odie.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for the compassionate care that they provided.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to support the apes and orangutans at the San Diego Zoo, P.O. Box 120551, San Diego, CA 92112, or online at sandiegozoo.org/memorial.

For online condolences please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved