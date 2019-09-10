Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Michele Hawkins


1958 - 2019
Send Flowers
Nancy Michele Hawkins Obituary
Nancy Michele Hawkins, 60 of Perryville, MD, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Elkton, MD, on November 6, 1958.

Nancy was the co-owner of Neuroadvance, Danvers, MA. She was an avid reader, enjoyed collecting old books and watching dressage competitions. She loved her family and the time they spent together, and was always very dedicated to her nephews.

Survivors include her parents: Frankie (Marcum) and Lee Upperco; sister: Lisa Hawkins Neary, all of Perryville, MD; two nephews: Patrick J. Neary (Katelyn) of Newark, DE, Liam T. Neary of Perryville, MD; a great niece: Ellarae Margaret Neary of Newark, DE; her best friend: Pamela Walker; and her two cats: Big Boy and Momma.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father: James Allen Hawkins.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.