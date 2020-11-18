1/1
Nancy Rosciszewski
Nancy Joan Rosciszewski of North East, MD, age 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on June 24, 1944 in Darby, PA to the late August G. Bendler and Nancy C. (Brady) Bendler.

Nancy worked as a secretary at Carney's Moving and Storage then went on to work as custodian at North East High School and Cecil County School Employee's Federal Credit Union. Nancy spent her weekends volunteering at the Cecil County Animal Control, where she would spend hours making sure that every animal received a treat, and individual attention. She also volunteered at the VFW Post 6027 in North East, MD, was a member of the Moose Lodge 851 and attended both Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in her lifetime.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 42 years Ronald W. Rosciszewski; four children: Francis B. Carney and his wife Linda, Cheryl L. Carney, Maureen C. Clark and her husband Richard, and Thomas Carney and his wife Paula; two step-children: Barbara Mitchell and Ronald Rosciszewski, Jr.; five grandchildren: Hope Carney, Jennifer Ward and her husband Matt, Jessica Lanczkowski and her husband Jason, Thomas P. Carney and Aaron Clark; 8 step-grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, August J. Bendler.

Services for Nancy will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's honor may be made payable to "Cecil County Animal Services" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
