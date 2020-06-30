Nancy Ruth Cowley, 83 of Chestertown, MD passed away on June 29, 2020 at Heron Point, Chestertown.



Mrs. Cowley was born on March 28, 1937 in Darby, PA, daughter of the late John Carl Spahr and Grace Evelyn Snyder Spahr. She was raised in Springfield, PA where she was a 1955 graduate of Springfield High School. She furthered her education at University of Delaware, obtaining her degree in Education in 1959. She taught for 2 years until the birth of their first child in1961. They moved to East Marlboro Township in 1976, where she raised her family. In 1995 she and her husband retired to Bayview Estates in Earleville, MD and in 2015 moved to Heron Point.



Mrs. Cowley enjoyed, tennis, boating on the Chesapeake Bay, Kayaking, biking, her monthly Bridge games and her daily walks with the neighbors.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy Jean Spahr.



Mrs. Cowley is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Kendall 'Ken' Cowley; sons, Jeffrey D. Cowley of West Chester, PA and Douglas A. Cowley and his wife Heather of Phila., PA; grandchildren, Victoria H. Cowley and Daniel D. Cowley and a brother Robert Carl Spahr of Eagles Mere, PA.



A private graveside service will be held in Shrewsbury Cemetery, Kennedyville, MD.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Cecilton Lions Charities, Inc., PO Box 477, Cecilton, MD. 21913



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store