Nancy S. (Simpers) Reynolds
1926 - 2020
Nancy Simpers Reynolds, 93 of West Grove, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Jenners Pond, West Grove, PA.

Born in North East, MD, on September 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late R. Carter and Edna (Miller) Simpers. She was the wife of the late Roger Andrew Reynolds who passed February 19, 2006.

Nancy retired from Harford County Public Schools where she taught elementary school. She was a member of the North East Methodist Church, serving as the choir director for many years. She was also a member of Brandywine Region Antique Automobile Club of America, the New Castle County Choral Society and the Lioness Club of North East, MD.

Survivors include her children: Peggie Stine and husband Jerry, and Jack Reynolds and wife Carol, 5 grandchildren: Cathy Dommel, Scott Stine, Susan Urbine, Sarah Callahan, Andrew Reynolds, and 8 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by 2 sisters: Mildred S. Tull, and Betty S. Blankenship.

Services will be private.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 26, 2020.
