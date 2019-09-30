|
Nan Andrews, 58, of Havelock, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27¬, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center while surrounded by her family.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 1 p.m until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Nan was born on January 2, 1961. She faithfully served her country for 7 years in the United States Marine Corps. She treasured her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandsons.
She is survived by her husband, William Andrews of the home; daughter, Nikki Andrews of Asheville; sons, David Dixon of Wilmington and Tommy Andrews and wife Kristine of Havelock; sister, Paula Greenhaw and husband Jeff of Moulton, AL; and grandsons, Luke Andrews and Eli Andrews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nadine Budrow and brother, Chet Budrow.
Flowers are welcome.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 2, 2019