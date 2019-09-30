Home

POWERED BY

Services
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nanneta Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nanneta "Nan" Andrews


1961 - 2019
Send Flowers
Nanneta "Nan" Andrews Obituary
Nan Andrews, 58, of Havelock, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27¬, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center while surrounded by her family.

There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 1 p.m until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.

Nan was born on January 2, 1961. She faithfully served her country for 7 years in the United States Marine Corps. She treasured her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandsons.

She is survived by her husband, William Andrews of the home; daughter, Nikki Andrews of Asheville; sons, David Dixon of Wilmington and Tommy Andrews and wife Kristine of Havelock; sister, Paula Greenhaw and husband Jeff of Moulton, AL; and grandsons, Luke Andrews and Eli Andrews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nadine Budrow and brother, Chet Budrow.

Flowers are welcome.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nanneta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.