|
|
Nathan Earl Cook Jr., 36, of Baltimore, MD, passed away May 17, 2019. He was survived by his wife Ashley and daughter Addison Cook.
Born in Elkton, MD, on Nov. 11, 1982, he was the son of Donna Gill Duffy (Tacoma, WA), the late David Duffy and Nathan Cook Sr.; sister, Jennifer Gill, as well as grandparents: Margaret Gill, the late Donald Gill Sr. and the late Virginia Combs; aunts: Rose Lowe and family; the late Mary Gill and family;Pat Reed and family; uncles: Don Gill Jr. and the late Bobby Gill.
Service was held May 22 at Ruck Funeral Home.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 31, 2019