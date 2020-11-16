1/
Nell McCoin
1949 - 2020
Nell Catherine McCoin, age 71 of Elkton, MD passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1949 in Grundy, VA to the late Jeff Evans Yates and Willie Leona (Charles) Yates.

Nell was of a humble heart who was strong in her faith. She joined Jehovah's Witness in 1974 and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rising Sun, MD for 46 years. She was proud of her faith and enjoyed studying the Bible and field service. Nell was an artist and loved to paint. She also enjoyed learning to play musical instruments such as the piano and violin. Nell also loved flowers and enjoyed working with plants.

Nell is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Lee McCoin, Sr.; daughters: Susan McCoin and Willie Louise Werts; sons: Robert McCoin, Jr. (Kimberly), Curtis McCoin (Annette), and Danny Ray McCoin; sisters: Della Crook and Shelba Conover; brothers: Danny, David, and Jeff Yates; eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Yates and brothers: Ray and Doug Yates.

Services for Nell will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, "Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.

Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 16, 2020.
