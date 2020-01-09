Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery
175 St. Mark's Church Road
Perryville, MD
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. Mark's Episcopal Church Hall
175 St. Mark's Church Road
Perryville, MD
Nellie Bowers Roop


1927 - 2020
Nellie Bowers Roop Obituary
Nellie Bowers Roop, 92 years, formerly of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Country Rest Home of Greenwood, DE. Born Nellie Irene Bowers October 31, 1927 in Boonsboro, MD, she was the seventh child of Eugene B. and Flora N. Bowers.

Nellie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked for the United States Government for 35 years most of which was served at U.S. Public Health of Perry Point, MD.

Nellie is survived by her son, Charles C. Roop (Jane) of Burke, VA; daughter, Sheryl A. Whitlock (Stephen) of Lewes, DE; granddaughters, Heather M. Fulford, Woodbridge, VA, and Rachel L. Williams, Titusville, FL; grandsons, Michael S. Roop, Woodbridge, VA, Adam S. Whitlock, Lewes, DE, and Kevin E. Whitlock, Miami, FL; seven great-grandchildren; loving niece, Barbara L. Weaver of Perryville, MD; sisters, Ruth Conway and Dorothea Heavner both of Hagerstown, MD, and E. Mable Griffith of Elkton, MD; and brother, Clinton E. Bowers of Rising Sun, MD.

In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Estil Roop; sisters, Gertrude Frye, Margaret Jane Williams, and Mildred Boone; brothers, Robert Bowers, Eugene Bowers, Ralph Bowers, and Charles Bowers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Country Rest Home, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, DE 19950 or to Compassionate Care Hospice with checks made payable to and mailed to Amedisys, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12 Noon, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery, 175 St. Mark's Church Road, Perryville, MD 21903. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow in the church hall adjacent to the cemetery.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 10, 2020
