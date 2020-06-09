Nelson Wayne Beal
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nelson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson "Wayne" Beal, 53 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was born in Elkton, MD, on December 12, 1966.

For more than 20 years, Wayne played in the dirt as a heavy equipment operator. While he wasn't able to continue that career, his passion for running equipment never faded.

He enjoyed watching drag racing, both on tv and in person, riding his motorcycle and dirt bike and building LEGO sets with his daughter.

Survivors include his wife: Stephanie (Wagoner) Beal; one daughter: Emilie G. Beal of Rising Sun, MD and one son: Kyler D. Priller of North East, MD; lifelong friend Robert Lockard Jr. of Elkton, MD and his "brother from another mother", Mark Walls of Aberdeen, MD.

He was preceded in death by his father: Nelson S. Beal and his mother: Etta "Frances" Beal.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved