Nicholas Francesco Gattuso, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Nick was very passionate about music. He was a fan of most genres and was a self-taught guitarist, performing locally over the years. He was an avid fan of Philadelphia sports teams, and was elated when the Eagles finally won the Super Bowl. Nick was also a fan of WWE wrestling and Pokemon.

He will be remembered for his big heart, sarcastic sense of humor, and his willingness to help others through their struggles, even as he faced his own.

Nick is survived by his mother, Linda (Gumprecht) Gattuso; his brothers: Jason Bredemeier (Kelsey), Keith Bredemeier (Jennifer); his nieces and nephews: Amelia, Melanie, Cameron, Aiden, Brody; his grandparents: William Gumprecht (Elizabeth), Francesco Gattuso (Barbara); and his beloved cat, Buellert.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Gattuso; his sister, Melanie Bredemeier; his grandmother, Amelia Gattuso; and his aunt, Diane Gumprecht.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 1 at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Nick's family suggests making donations to PACE, Inc., 5171 W. Woodmill Drive, Suite 9, Wilmington, DE 19808, or to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

