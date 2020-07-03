1/1
Nicholas Reed Oetting
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Reed Oetting

Nicholas Reed Oetting, age 23 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on June 30, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1996 in Phoenixville, PA to Daniel Edward Oetting, Sr. and Elizabeth Ruth (Otter) Gambill.

Nicholas was talented in many ways. He was gifted with the ability to make others laugh and he had a great sense of humor. He brought joy with him wherever he went. Many did not know that he could sing and he even wrote his own songs. Nicholas was a great cook. He enjoyed playing games with his brothers, Billy and Matt and he loved the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nicholas is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Gambill (Ronald); father, Daniel Oetting (Kimberly); daughter, Emma Oetting; sisters: Christine Oetting and Megan Gambill; brothers: Matthew Oetting and William Gambill; paternal grandparents: Helen Nancy James and Charles William Oetting, Jr.; and nephew, Jordan Lee Swift.

Services for Nicholas will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hopewell Cemetery, 1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit, MD 21904. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Emma Oetting's Educational Trust" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Hopewell Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved