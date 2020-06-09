Nina B. Kennedy
1955 - 2020
Nina Belle Kennedy, age 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in West Virginia on March 14, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Ann Mullins Kennedy.

Ms. Kennedy was a dietary director at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Chestertown, MD. She loved spending time with her family, camping, and going to the beach. She also enjoyed electronics and games on her devices.

Survivors include her partner, Sandy J. Alexander; children, Esolina Salas, Belcamp, MD, Jason Stanley, Nathaniel Alexander, Avery Alexander, all of Elkton, MD, Kara Pruitt, Salisbury, MD, and Amanda Alexander, Chesapeake City, MD; five grandchildren; and 8 brothers and sisters.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Kennedy was preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Kennedy.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation -- Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Hicks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
