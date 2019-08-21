Home

CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Noel Winston Phelps Sr.


1946 - 2019
Noel Winston Phelps Sr. Obituary
Noel Winston Phelps, Sr., 73 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Laurelwood Healthcare Center, Elkton, MD.

Born in Richardsville, KY, on June 3, 1946, he was the son of the late Elon and Velma (Manco) Phelps.

Mr. Phelps served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

Prior to his retirement, he was the Maintenance Supervisor at the Cecil County Detention Center for 23 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed painting with water colors.

Survivors include his wife: Barbara (Shockley) Phelps; and four children: Noel W. Phelps, Jr. (Tanya), Roy E. Phelps (Crystal), Jason W. Phelps (Jennifer) and Barbara L. Phelps; four grandchildren and one late grandson: Adam Phelps; and his father-in-law: Edward Shockley,Sr. He is also survived by several siblings in KY and DE.

Graveside service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Rose Bank Cemetery, Brick Meeting House Road, Calvert, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 23, 2019
