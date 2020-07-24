Nona L. Shutt of Plainsboro, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Merwick Care & Rehabilitation, Plainsboro, NJ.
Born in Perryville, MD, to the late John and Edith (Frederick) Snelling, Nona resided in Perryville and Elkton, MD, before moving to Pennington, NJ. She currently resided in Plainsboro since 2011.
Nona was formerly employed with Elk Lanes in Elkton, MD, and was a former member of Elkton United Methodist Church, Elkton Ladies Auxiliary and the Union Hospital Auxiliary in Elkton, MD.
She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Shutt; devoted mother of Brenda Varra and husband Rocco of Lawrenceville, NJ; loving grandmother of Krista Montez and husband Manny; cherished great-grandmother of Dena Montez; dear sister of the late John Snelling and late wife Ruth; sister-in-law of the late Paul Shutt and late wife Lillian, and Robert Shutt who is survived by his wife Marlyn; also survived by nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Services will be private in New Jersey and Maryland.
Interment will be held in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be appreciated.
