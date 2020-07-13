1/1
Norma May (Shockley) Ferrese
1933 - 2020
Norma May (Shockley) Ferrese age 87 of Millsboro, Delaware went peacefully at her home, to be with the Lord, July 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Shockley and Gertrude (Lane) Shockley. She was the beloved wife of Anthony R. Ferrese.

In addition to her husband Norma is survived by her son; Robert Ferrese and wife Shelley, of Summerville, SC, daughters; Deborah House and husband Dwight, of Middletown, MD, Carol Linton and husband George "Fuzzy", of Myersville, MD, and Victoria Ferrese, of Millsboro, DE, sister; Alice Amos, of Bridgewater, VA., 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Marie Ellwood and Jody Lawrence, brothers Wilbur Shockley and John Shockley Jr.

Norma was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin. She enjoyed gardening, canning, taking family trips, cruises and playing cards and Parcheesi with her family and friends. She loved her Irish setter, Roxy and her Cockatiel, Petey. Family was the most important part of Norma's life and she will be greatly missed by all those who loved her, especially Rosemary Britton.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11211 Beauchamp Rd, Berlin, MD. The family will receive friends and family at the Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William St., Berlin, MD from 9am to 10am Monday, July 20, 2020. A second visitation and interment will be in the care of Hick's Home for Funerals 103 W. Stockton St, Elkton, MD from 1pm to 2pm with a service at 2pm. Norma will be laid to rest in the Bethel Cemetery in Chesapeake City, MD. Arrangements are in in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin MD. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
