Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Gary Greene


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Gary Greene Obituary
Norman Gary Greene, 78, of Curwensville, PA and formerly of Charlestown, MD, passed away Thursday December 9, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born May 17, 1941 in Clearfield, PA,he was the son of Norman B. and Verna M. (Moore) Greene. Mr. Greene had been a school teacher in the Elkton School District as a science teacher and also wrestling coach from 1965 thru 1995 and also had taught science at the Mt. Airy Academy in Mt. Airy from 1995 thru 2006. After his retirement he had been a substitute teacher in the Cecil County schools

Surviving is a son Michael Greene of Elkton, MD; 2 stepchildren Melissa Billings and Mark Lewis; 6 grandchildren: Chasidy, Keirsten, LeAnne, Dalton, Melissa and Joey; a great grandson Ashton; and 2 sisters Margaret "Maggie" Swatsworth and Norma Greene both of Curwensville, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services for Gary Greene will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday January 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with the Reverend Stephen D. Shields, officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 Noon until time of services at 2:00 PM.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -