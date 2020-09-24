1/
Norman Taylor Abrahams
1926 - 2020
Norman Taylor Abrahams, 94 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home. Born August 1, 1926 in Port Deposit, MD, he was the son of the late Woodward W. and Martha A. Currier Abrahams.

Norman was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during W.W. II. He was formerly employed as a machinist at the U.S. Navy Yard of Philadelphia, PA. He was a member of the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD. He was a member of the Port Deposit Lions Club for many years until the club disbanded.

Norman was a graduate of the former Jacob Tome Institute of Port Deposit, MD, Class 1944. He was class president of his graduating class.

Norman is survived by his son, Dr. Rodney Ralston Abrahams of Tazewell, VA; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and sister, Eleanor M. Abrahams of Port Deposit, MD.

Norman had a long-time relationship with his dear friend Margaret "Peggy" Ford as both enjoyed traveling. They took many trips in his camper traveling all over the United States.

Norman always had an interest in art. Upon retirement from the Navy Yard, he took art classes in Havre de Grace from Mrs. Mary Klunk and spent many hours working on his paintings.

Norman also loved music, especially opera. He enjoyed singing and joined the Cecil County Choral Society. He sang with them for many years until damage to his throat preventing him from continuing.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his brothers, Woodward Wilson Abrahams, Jr., and Rodney Russel Abrahams; and sister, Audrey C. Abrahams.

A graveside service was held Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Hopewell Cemetery of Port Deposit, MD. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, officiated.

This cannot end without mentioning his side kick, a stray cat he named "Tom Cat". The two were the very best of buddies and Tom stayed with Norman until the very end.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 24, 2020.
