Norris "Blackie" McMullen, 75, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born Nov. 9, 1943 in Cecil County, MD, Blackie was the son of the late William and Grace (Burkins) McMullen.

Blackie worked as an equipment operator for Henkels & McCoy for more than 30 years until his retirement. Following his retirement, he worked for P&P Construction as an equipment operator for five years. He also dedicated over 20 years to the Department of Natural Resources, working as a Reserve Officer.

Blackie held a profound love for nature and animals, his second home was the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and trapper and absolutely loved helping his friends and colleagues at the Maryland DNR. Even with his illness, he still actively spent time outdoors doing what he loved. Without fail, he would replenish the feed outside and check his nature cameras every day to see the wildlife that would visit.

Blackie is survived by his two sons: Michael McMullen and his wife Constance; Charles McMullen and his former wife Jennifer; three grandchildren: Robbie McMullen, Kristin Martin and her husband John, Joshua McMullen; two great grandchildren: J.J. and Trevor Martin; and his brother, John McMullen. Including his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Jessie "Evelyn" McMullen; selected daughter, April "Love" Johnson; brothers: David and Billy McMullen; and his sister, Lucy McMullen.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A Celebration of Blackie's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at the funeral home where family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Friends of the NRA" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary