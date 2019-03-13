Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Episcopal Church
15 E. Green St.
Middletown, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olin Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olin S. Davis Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olin S. Davis Jr. Obituary
Olin S. Davis Jr., 91, of Sassafras, MD, passed away March 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by loving family.
Visitation: Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD. The funeral service: Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 15 E. Green St., Middletown, DE 19709.
Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Visit www.galenafuneralhomeofsls.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now